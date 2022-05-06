Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Food bank hosts “Foodstock” festival

By Chase Gage
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Peace, love, and food are the mantra at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ annual “Foodstock” event.

This year, the event featured food, lawn games, live music, a bounce house, and more, all for the low admission cost of, well, nothing.

The free event brought in dozens of guests after some sunshine turned a gloomy afternoon into a nice, windy evening.

Development Officer Jordan Griffin said the event is held every year to give back to the community while spreading awareness of its mission.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” he said. “It is a free event, but anyone can donate.”

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas accepts donations year-round in the form of food products and monetary contributions.

Every dollar donated can provide four meals to families in need.

To donate, text “Foodstock” to 44321 or visit the food bank’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.
7-year-old with heart disease dies
The grand opening featured food, speeches, and a shooting demonstration from Brookland High...
Shooting sports complex holds grand opening
As officers responded, they reported heavy smoke and fire from the residence.
Images show officers putting out fire in Sikeston
A Batesville man died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle hydroplaned and spun into oncoming...
Man killed in Thursday afternoon crash