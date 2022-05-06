Food bank hosts “Foodstock” festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Peace, love, and food are the mantra at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ annual “Foodstock” event.

This year, the event featured food, lawn games, live music, a bounce house, and more, all for the low admission cost of, well, nothing.

The free event brought in dozens of guests after some sunshine turned a gloomy afternoon into a nice, windy evening.

Development Officer Jordan Griffin said the event is held every year to give back to the community while spreading awareness of its mission.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” he said. “It is a free event, but anyone can donate.”

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas accepts donations year-round in the form of food products and monetary contributions.

Every dollar donated can provide four meals to families in need.

To donate, text “Foodstock” to 44321 or visit the food bank’s website.

