Former bakery employees concerned following Hot Springs kidnapping

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A Hot Springs business is under fire weeks after a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped after her shift at the popular bakery.

Former employees of the Pour Some Sugar on Me Sweet Shoppe say there’s not enough being done to create a safe work environment.

“Almost losing a really close friend and almost losing, I’m going to put it bluntly, a child, like we’re done. We’re not putting up with it anymore,” Rachel Mack said.

On Thursday, content partner KARK walked along with five former employees on a familiar path.

“Every single day that I worked, I would park here [in the garage],” Sydney Hampton said.

It’s the same path a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl took the night she was kidnapped, and the group said it wasn’t uncommon to do it alone.

“Me and my mom lost it because it could have been me so many times, it could have been other girls so many times,” Braylah Erwin told KARK.

Erwin started working at the bakery when she was 15, where she was given responsibilities she believed were meant for adults.

“I was closing here within three months before I turned 16, by myself,” Erwin said.

Others in the group said the shift managers were non-existent.

“We always kind of defaulted to the oldest person on shift,” Mack said, who at just 23 years old, had to bear that responsibility.

Sarah McCracken told KARK she asked the owners if she could take over and help fill a shift lead-style position.

“I would kind of take it upon myself to be the last one here so I could make sure all these younger kids are getting home safe,” she said.

McCracken said there was no guidance from the higher-ups and hoped things would change after a teen went missing.

The owner’s sister told KARK they had a safety briefing after the teen returned to work, adding they want to reinforce the buddy season.

However, some former employees think that’s not enough.

“The simplest thing is having an adult on shift at all times,” Erwin said.

KARK attempted to reach out to the owners for an additional statement, but they would not be saying anything at this time.

The two suspects in the kidnapping case are in jail awaiting their next court date.

