HBO producing documentary series about STAX Records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new docuseries about the history of STAX Records is coming to HBO!

The Memphis-based record label announced today that the series called “STAX” is already in production and will feature never-before-seen archive material.

Its production team has an Academy Award-winning pedigree, too, including O-J: Made in America producers Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

