Henderson State program, faculty cuts approved

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas university will see some major changes very soon.

On Thursday, the Arkansas State University System approved a plan which would keep Henderson State University from closing, eliminating 12 programs and 88 faculty positions in the process.

Back in 2019, the school merged into the system as it had been facing substantial financial issues to that point. In fact, this year, the university’s long-term debt had grown from $14 million to $78 million.

According to ASU System President Chuck Welch, the pandemic only made things worse.

“It’s important that we all realize just how critical the situation is and that major steps have to be taken to help this university survive, recover and prosper,” he said. “We must realize that if the overall model of higher education is flawed, then Henderson’s situation is far worse than that of the vast majority of institutions.”

Welch noted despite how heartbroken he was about the recommendations, he felt it was the right decision.

“Our only two options were to make the hard recommendations necessary to keep the university open, or to do nothing and see the university cease to be a stand-alone institution,” he said. “The latter was not an option.”

A news release said of the 88 positions being cut, 21 are currently unfilled. Of the remaining 67 positions, 44 are tenured faculty members who may remain employed for the rest of the school yet.

Several majors will be discontinued through the new plan, including geography, history, criminal justice, mass media communication, and theatre arts.

Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said the reimagining of academic degree programs will be organized into four meta-majors based on workforce needs: Health, Education, and Social Sustainability; Applied Professional Science and Technology; Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Arts and Humanities.

The news release goes on to say the academic degrees will be designated as either Future Degree Programs, which will continue to be offered, or as Teach-Out Degree Programs.

Students currently enrolled at Henderson and freshmen will be offered to complete Teach-Out Degrees, with the content slowly being incorporated through general education and interdisciplinary programs.

“We did not take these decisions lightly, and it is impossible to minimize the impact this has on members of our community,” Ambrose said. “Henderson is a tight-knit family and community, so we understand this is difficult. We will do everything possible to help these individuals during their transitioning.”

