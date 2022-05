SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a house fire Thursday, May 5.

Officers say they reported heavy smoke and fire from a residence in the 300 block of Ruth street.

With the help of Morehouse Fire and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Sikeston DPS was able to put out the fire.

