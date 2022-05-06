Man killed in Thursday afternoon crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle hydroplaned and spun into oncoming traffic.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:24 p.m. May 5 on U.S. Highway 167 (Saint Louis Street).

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 27-year-old Jordan Childress of Batesville was northbound when his 2014 Dodge drove into standing water and began to hydroplane.

ASP said Childress’s vehicle spun into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2002 Ford going southbound.

An ambulance took Childress to White River Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

ASP did not identify the driver of the other vehicle and reported no other injuries.

The report did state it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.