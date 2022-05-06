May 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances are on their way down. After a few rumbles of thunder overnight, we’ll keep the chance of a few spotty showers and storms on the backside of the departing low pressure.

A few more rumbles of thunder are possible. After today, we should enter a long stretch of dry weather.

We’ll have to watch for a disturbance on Sunday, but rain chances look to stay out of Region 8 for now.

Temperatures start to heat up Sunday after we spend today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s. 80s and a few days of 90s look possible for most of next week.

Humidity increases making the heat index rise up to the mid-90s. The warmth is here to stay as the extended forecast past the 8-day shows high chances of more 80s with humidity.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Out of time: Services stop on last 24-hour Jonesboro pharmacy.

Pine Bluff community deals with another round of flooding.

Henderson State University program, faculty cuts approved.

Arkansas crops face planting delays after heavy rain.

Dolly Parton was in Little Rock Thursday night to celebrate a milestone.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.