Mayor selects new fire chief

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Friday that current Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick will be replacing retiring Chief Kevin Miller.(Source: City of Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next fire chief has been chosen for the city of Jonesboro.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Friday that current Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick will be replacing retiring Chief Kevin Miller.

“Based on what I’ve seen, our fire department is Arkansas’ finest, and Assistant Chief Hamrick obviously has played a significant role in making it that way,” Copenhaver said. “I think a transition from Kevin Miller to Marty Hamrick is a seamless and obvious decision for me.”

Hamrick joined the Jonesboro Fire Department in 1999 and has earned numerous awards, including the JFD Officer of the Year in 2017.

“I remember when he started, and he has done nothing but excel,” Miller said of Hamrick. “He loves the fire service, loves the Jonesboro Fire Department. He has been totally committed to doing everything he can to improve the department so he can provide better service to the community, and has been since day one.”

Miller announced his retirement on Wednesday after 35 years of service.

Hamrick will take over the department on July 1 following Miller’s retirement.

