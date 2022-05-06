Energy Alert
Jumping Straight into Summer-like Temperatures

May 7th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll continue to be a great weekend across Region 8! We’ll stay dry and continue to warm up. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday but with a few more clouds. Highs in the 70s become 80s on Monday as humidity keeps increasing. Breezy to windy southerly winds help push temperatures even higher over the next few days. Highs get into the 90s each day for much of the rest of the week. Record highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have a chance of being tied. The wet ground may keep us from breaking them and may keep some out of the 90s entirely. By Wednesday or Thursday, everyone should start to see 90s. Overnight temperatures will be much warmer than we’re used to, only dropping to the 60s or low 70s. Our bodies aren’t adjusted to the 90s just yet so if you work outdoors, take breaks and drink plenty of water. Any rain chances look low late next week but could increase as we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

