Sheriff: Woman kicked child in head, bit deputy

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies said she threatened her grandparents with a knife, kicked a child in the head, then bit a deputy.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old April Leia Raymond of Mountain Home on suspicion of assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, and second-degree battery on a police officer.

Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies responded to a 911 call on County Road 158 around 3 a.m. Friday, May 6, about a woman threatening her grandparents with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding Raymond in the front yard holding a 5-year-old child.

While talking to Raymond, she reportedly shoved a deputy in the chest.

“He told the suspect to set the child down, but she refused,” the sheriff said in a Friday news release. “A second deputy was able to take the child from the suspect, but the suspect kicked the child in the head.”

Montgomery said the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

Raymond then began “fighting with the officers,” Montgomery said. He said she bit one of the deputies “hard enough to draw blood.”

After “dry stunning” her with a Taser, deputies were able to cuff her and take her into custody.

She’s being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond, awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on May 16.

