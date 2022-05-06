Steel company opens second mill in Mississippi County

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new steel mill not only opened its doors, but it opened up new opportunities for Mississippi County.

Atlas Tube opened its newest steel mill in Blytheville, which is the second one in the city. The first one was announced back in 2019.

A news release said the $150 million project is the largest private investment in the U.S. steel industry in the last decade.

“Thanks to companies like Atlas Tube, Mississippi County continues to lead the country as a premier steel producer,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “Their $150 million will go a long way to improving the quality of life for Arkansans not only in Blytheville, but also the surrounding areas. We are thrilled to celebrate with Atlas Tube today and look forward to many great things ahead.”

Atlas Tube recently hosted a grand opening event to celebrate the new mill, where attendees were given a tour of the facility.

Officials said the new mill is expected to create over 75 new jobs in the community.

“It is a great day in Blytheville,” Secretary of the Department of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Two years ago, we were excited to announce that Atlas Tube would build the world’s largest continuous ERW tube mill in Blytheville. Today, we celebrate the fruition of our efforts as we celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest mill. We are ready to see what exciting things will come to Mississippi County as a result of this project.”

