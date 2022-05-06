Energy Alert
Student graduates high school 32 years later

Prater earned his diploma in November 2020. He was one credit short of graduation in 1988.
Prater earned his diploma in November 2020. He was one credit short of graduation in 1988.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s never too late to achieve your goals, and for a former Brookland High School student, doing so just took an extra decade or three.

In 1988, Brookland’s senior class president Stacy Prater finished his final year in school one credit short of graduation.

With a military career already lined up, he didn’t think a diploma mattered much.

“I guess you could say I didn’t really care about studies,” Prater reflected.

Prater, a pastor in Paragould, enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school where he fought in Desert Storm.

After his four years in service, he went from job to job and never struggled with employment.

Eventually, Prater started to regret never finishing school.

It was just as the COVID-19 pandemic began that he decided to finally do something about it.

Prater went through the Arkansas Department of Education to figure out how to enroll in that final class.

He said he didn’t want to distract current students, so he chose to go online to finish his education.

Months later, in Nov. 2020, he finally earned that coveted diploma.

“It would have been a lot cheaper and easier to do it in 1988 like I was supposed to,” Prater jokingly said.

He said he was thankful his mother got to witness the accomplishment. She passed away nearly a year after he graduated.

Prater said he was always worried about his parents being disappointed in him over the matter, so righting that wrong meant a lot to him.

“Being able to do that before she went on to be with the Lord was a true blessing,” he said.

Prater encourages others to learn from his story, adding if he can graduate at 50 years old, so can anyone else.

“Don’t ever be afraid to fail. Even at 50, being able to do that, I believe it teaches our young people that as long as you have a mindset of ‘I can’, you should always pursue,” he said.

