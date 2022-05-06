Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash blocks Nettleton and Main

A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Main Street is blocking...
A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Main Street is blocking traffic.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash Friday morning brought traffic to a standstill.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Main Street.

According to our reporter, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A desk sergeant told Region 8 News there were no injuries; however, our reporter said a woman was put into an ambulance.

