7-year-old with heart disease dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 7-year-old girl who had been battling a major heart disease all her life has died.

Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.

Wall was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome and underwent heart surgery back in 2015.

According to her obituary, Wall loved everyone “larger than life” and could always light up a room when she walked in.

In 2021, Wall had her wish granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation and acted as the poster child for 2022. In March, her family traveled to Disney where they spent a week together making memories and seeing all her favorite characters.

A visitation for Wall will be held at the Emerson Memorial Chapel starting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 with a funeral service following after. The family is asking everyone attending to wear blue jeans and an orange shirt or a Chandler Ann shirt.

