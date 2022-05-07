Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

7-year-old with heart disease dies

Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.
Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.(Source: Emerson Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 7-year-old girl who had been battling a major heart disease all her life has died.

Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.

Wall was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome and underwent heart surgery back in 2015.

According to her obituary, Wall loved everyone “larger than life” and could always light up a room when she walked in.

In 2021, Wall had her wish granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation and acted as the poster child for 2022. In March, her family traveled to Disney where they spent a week together making memories and seeing all her favorite characters.

A visitation for Wall will be held at the Emerson Memorial Chapel starting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 with a funeral service following after. The family is asking everyone attending to wear blue jeans and an orange shirt or a Chandler Ann shirt.

You can view the full obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The Disciple Park will include a nine-hole disc golf course, a one-mile walking trail, a...
City receives $1 million grant for new park
The Food Bank of NEA hosted its yearly "Foodstock" event Friday afternoon.
Food bank hosts “Foodstock” festival
Food Bank hosts “Foodstock” festival
Grand opening for shooting complex
Grand opening for shooting complex