A-State track & field concludes regular season at Arkansas Twilight

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
On Friday under the lights of the John McDonnell Track, the Arkansas State track and field teams concluded their regular season at the Arkansas Twilight.

Three-time Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Aimar Palma Simo was once again the top collegian in the men’s hammer throw, placing third overall with a best throw of 66.23m (217-3.0).

Grace Flowers placed second in the women’s hammer throw, hurling 57.72m (189-4.0), while Chastery Fuamatu placed third with a mark of 57.38m (188-3.0). Fuamatu also placed second in the women’s shot put, tossing the implement 15.05m (49-4.5). Evangelynn Harris finished third with a throw of 14.73m (48-4.0) with Flowers following in fourth with a throw of 14.47m (47-5.75).

Lasse Funck registered a personal-best 1:51.52 in the men’s 800 meters, placing fifth. Ke’Von Holder clocked a season-best time in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.04.

In the men’s pole vault, Bradley Jelmert earned another top-3 result, clearing 5.15m (16-10.75) to place third overall. Trace South placed sixth with a height of 4.85m (15-11.0).

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday, May 12, for the first day of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, with both teams looking to repeat as champions. The three-day meet will be held in Lafayette, La., and can be viewed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

