Carlson’s RBI hit in 9th lifts Cardinals past Giants 3-2

Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Designated hitter Juan Yepez doubled with one out off Camilo Doval (0-1) in the ninth. Carlson’s timely hit scored pinch runner Brendan Donovan. Ryan Helsley (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned the win. Giovanny Gallegos picked up his sixth save.

