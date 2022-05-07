Carlson’s RBI hit in 9th lifts Cardinals past Giants 3-2
Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Designated hitter Juan Yepez doubled with one out off Camilo Doval (0-1) in the ninth. Carlson’s timely hit scored pinch runner Brendan Donovan. Ryan Helsley (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned the win. Giovanny Gallegos picked up his sixth save.