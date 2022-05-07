City approved to second round of park grant application process

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With nice weather in the forecast, it calls for a day at the park. Just in time too, because a new one could be coming to Jonesboro.

Officials with the United States Department of the Interior announced that 26 cities across the nation will receive over $60 million in grant funding to create new parks and trails through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

Jonesboro was one of the cities approved on a pre-application to advance to a second round of the grant process.

According to a news release the city would receive $1 million to create a new park in the northeast area of the city if their application was approved.

The Disciple Park would include a nine-hole disc golf course, a one-mile walking trail, a two-acre fishing pond, and an adventure playground.

Park Director Danny Kapales told Region 8 News they are still working on a partnership with nearby churches to make the project happen.

Editor’s Note: Region 8 News previously reported the city received a $1 million grant. This is inaccurate, as the city has not received the money and was only approved on the pre-application process. The story has been corrected.

