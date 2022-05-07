Energy Alert
City receives $1 million grant for new park

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With nice weather in the forecast, it calls for a day at the park. Just in time too, because a new one is coming to Jonesboro.

Officials announced that 26 cities across the United State will receive over $60 million in grant funding to create new parks and trails through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

Jonesboro was one of the cities selected among the 26.

According to a news release, the city will receive $1 million to create a new park in the northeast area of the city where no recreational facilities exist.

The Disciple Park will include a nine-hole disc golf course, a one-mile walking trail, a two-acre fishing pond, and an adventure playground.

Park Director Danny Kapales told Region 8 News they are still working on a partnership with nearby churches to make the project happen.

