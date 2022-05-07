Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews respond to afternoon fire

Crews responded to a call about a commercial fire on 2935 Parkwood Road where smoke was showing.
Crews responded to a call about a commercial fire on 2935 Parkwood Road where smoke was showing.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of an afternoon fire in Jonesboro.

Crews responded to a call about a commercial fire on 2935 Parkwood Road where smoke was showing.

Jonesboro police said there were reports of people trapped inside, but everyone is out of the building at this time and there were no injuries.

Crews are still at the scene as of 5 p.m.

Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

14-year-old Kayden Taylor has been battling sickle-cell disease anemia his whole life.
NBA superstar Damian Lillard messages Arkansas sickle-cell patient
Fire Marshall Jason Willis confirmed to Region 8 News that one body was found in the home...
One dead in evening house fire
-An 89-year-old woman died Friday when police say the vehicle she was riding pulled into the...
Elderly woman killed in crash
The Disciple Park will include a nine-hole disc golf course, a one-mile walking trail, a...
City approved to second round of park grant application process