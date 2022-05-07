Crews respond to afternoon fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of an afternoon fire in Jonesboro.

Crews responded to a call about a commercial fire on 2935 Parkwood Road where smoke was showing.

Jonesboro police said there were reports of people trapped inside, but everyone is out of the building at this time and there were no injuries.

Crews are still at the scene as of 5 p.m.



