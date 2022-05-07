Elderly woman killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -An 89-year-old woman died Friday when police say the vehicle she was riding pulled into the path of an oncoming car.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:41 p.m. May 6 at the intersection of Highways 167 and 157 in Independence County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 71-year-old Linda Leslie of Walls, Mississippi, was stopped on Highway 157 waiting to turn southbound onto Highway 167.

ASP said Leslie failed to yield to an oncoming 2020 Cadillac driven by 19-year-old Gracie Pate of Judsonia.

The Cadillac struck the driver’s side fender of Leslie’s 2013 Nissan Sentra, knocking it into a ditch east of Highway 167. Pate’s vehicle came to a final stop facing west across both southbound lanes.

Both Leslie and Pate were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Leslie’s passenger, Leatrice Strickland of Pleasant Plains, died in the crash.

