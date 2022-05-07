Farmer’s market season begins in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The bright sunshine and warmer temperatures made it a perfect day to kick off farmer’s market season in Greene County.

The county farmer’s market made its grand opening on Saturday.

24 vendors were present, all selling locally-made crafts, homegrown produce, and fresh meat to almost one-thousand shoppers.

The farmer’s market will continue every Saturday until August.

