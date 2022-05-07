Farmer’s market season begins in Greene County
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The bright sunshine and warmer temperatures made it a perfect day to kick off farmer’s market season in Greene County.
The county farmer’s market made its grand opening on Saturday.
24 vendors were present, all selling locally-made crafts, homegrown produce, and fresh meat to almost one-thousand shoppers.
The farmer’s market will continue every Saturday until August.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.