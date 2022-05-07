Former Marked Tree police captain arrested for felony theft

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain has been arrested for felony theft.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested for one count of felony theft of property.

He was booked into the Sharp County Jail, according to Molder.

Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.

