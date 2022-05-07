Energy Alert
Former Marked Tree police captain arrested for felony theft

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain has been arrested for felony theft.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested for one count of felony theft of property.

He was booked into the Sharp County Jail, according to Molder.

Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.

