Former Marked Tree police captain arrested for felony theft
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain has been arrested for felony theft.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested for one count of felony theft of property.
He was booked into the Sharp County Jail, according to Molder.
Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.
