Former Virginia guard Annaliese Griffin commits to Arkansas State women’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Destinee Rogers adds another Power 5 transfer to the Arkansas State women’s basketball roster.

Virginia guard Annaliese Griffin announced Friday that she’s committing to the Red Wolves. She appeared in 3 games for the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, recording 3 rebounds in 10 minutes. The Illinois native had a decorated high school career. Griffin was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee and landed on the 2021 Illinois AP Class 1 All-State Girls Basketball Team. She scored over 1500 points in high school hoops.

Griffin is the 2nd P5 transfer to commit to the Red Wolves this offseason. Batesville native Izzy Higginbottom (Missouri) signed with Arkansas State in April.

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball Recruiting Update

Arrivals

- G Izzy Higginbottom (from Missouri)

- G Bre Beck (from Florida Atlantic)

- C Melodie Kapinga (from UC Irvine)

- G Annaliese Griffin (from Virginia)

- G Jordan Clark (from Jones College)

- G/F Tierney Echols (from State Fair CC)

Departures

- F Mya Love (Western Carolina)

- F Trinitee Jackson (Oklahoma State)

- F Talia Roldan (Southeastern University)

- F Karolina Szydlowska (Tarleton State)

In Portal

- G Jireh Washington

