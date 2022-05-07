NBA superstar Damian Lillard messages Arkansas sickle-cell patient

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A young man fighting sickle-cell disease anemia will soon get a special gift from his NBA player.

14-year-old Kayden Taylor has been battling the disease his whole life.

The CDC says sickle-cell anemia is found in about 1 out of every 365 African American babies, and it can prevent organs from getting the oxygen they need.

Content partner KARK said when North Little Rock officer Tommy Norman heard about Kayden’s story, he surprised him with a visit to the Little Rock Children’s Hospital.

During his visit, Norman found out Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers was Kayden’s favorite player.

“[I] asked him what he liked to do for fun and he said basketball,” he told KARK. “So, my next question was who’s your favorite player – Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers.”

Officer Norman posted a video of his surprise visit, which made its way to the NBA superstar.

The 6-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard reached out to Kayden on Instagram, asking for his size so he could send him an autographed jersey.

“My heart stopped for like two seconds,” Kayden said regarding his excitement when he got the message.

Kayden’s mom, Kimberly Andrews, told KARK it made her happy to see her son happy.

“For him to take that time out of his day to think about him, that meant everything,” she said.

Kayden describes his battle with sickle cell by saying “everything hurts”. His mom told KARK she would trade places with her son to take his pain away.

Andrews said Kayden had to have a blood transfusion on Friday because his blood levels dropped very low.

But for just a brief moment, Kayden found joy, thanks to Officer Norman and Lillard.

“I’ve talked to him on the phone a few times and his spirits are so much higher because of what Damian Lillard did,” said Norman.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.