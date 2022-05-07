Parents outraged over kid with autism being bullied at school

BEEBE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A mother is calling on parents to join her in the fight against bullying as the problem grows across Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, the mother said her ninth-grader is being bullied by older students in the district.

“It hurts, you cry with them,” she said.

The mother, who wished to be anonymous out of respect for her son, told KARK that when she attended Beebe High School in the 90s, it was a safe space.

Now, the hallways aren’t so forgiving.

“Of course, there were fights, but we kind of all banded together and stuck up for each other,” she said. “These days were taking videos and were encouraging and we’re cheering and we’re yellings. It’s a shame.”

While other students shuffle to their next class, her ninth-grader stays home and will be for the rest of the year.

“He was scared to go to school,” the mother said.

She told KARK the bullying started in March and has escalated since.

Last Thursday, she said the ninth-grader was hit by another student. He took Friday off, but when Monday came around, it happened again.

“The kid went up to him and said, ‘F you, N-word’ and then just started wailing on him,” the mother said.

According to KARK, the mother’s son is autistic, and the father said he is being picked on for the wrong reasons.

“I don’t think I should have to put a sign around his neck for people to leave him alone because he might not understand how to socialize like everybody else,” he said.

The parents said it’s a problem that’s happening in every school district.

In 2021, Arkansas was ranked 13th on Wallethub’s list of states with the biggest bullying problems.

Now, they’re calling on parents to make a change.

“We need to teach our kids to be kind and gentle and show each other some grace,” the mother said.

She said the solution starts at home, hoping soon it won’t be the only safe haven for her son.

KARK reached out to the Beebe School District for comment. Officials said they take bullying seriously and encourage parents and students to report any incidents to the school principal.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.