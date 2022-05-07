Police investigate series of car break-ins

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City Police are asking for your help in identifying three people responsible for breaking into vehicles in a neighborhood.

Officer Daniel Haynes said the suspects entered the neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m., Thursday scoping out houses and cars in neighborhoods off of Hickory Street.

They left about 30 minutes later with a vehicle and a gun from another vehicle.

Haynes added police could not identify the suspects with the video provided by one of the victims.

Dustin Lancaster, the victim of the car theft, said he and his wife woke up that morning in disbelief.

“I checked with Hyundai to see if I could track it,” he said. “My wallet had a tracking device in it, but they didn’t take my wallet.”

Lancaster said he has done everything he could to help police track his vehicle, as being short of a vehicle with two car seats has been a major inconvenience.

“It can be replaced,” he said. “But it’s definitely frustrating.”

Hayne advises you to “lock your vehicles” and other belongings as the summer approaches, adding while thefts in Lake City rarely happen, it is always best to stay prepared.

If you have more information on the suspects, you can call Lake City Police at 870-933-4551.

