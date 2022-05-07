Shooting sports complex holds grand opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After much anticipation, the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex held its long-awaited grand opening Friday afternoon.

The event was attended by hundreds of Northeast Arkansas residents, including former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, who helped get the project off the ground while he was in office.

Speakers at the event included Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Police Chief Rick Elliot, and Congressman Rick Crawford.

Copenhaver said the complex will have a huge impact on the economy as the city anticipates visitors from all over the Southeast.

“We’re seeing the growth occur because of the investment that the city and community have taken in this project. It will be the premier facility not just in the tri-state area, but the entire Southern region,” he said.

The Brookland High School Trap team was there to showcase their skills as well. Copenhaver said he was happy to have them, as he hopes to see popularity in shooting sports rise among youth.

“Schools that don’t have football or basketball can afford to have Trap. So it gets these youth involved. Those who don’t have the same opportunities as others as youth, now they have opportunity,” he said.

Though the complex is now open to the public, there are still more construction projects and upgrades in the works.

