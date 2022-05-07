Water worries: Lack of fire hydrants delay afternoon fire response

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An out-of-control fire raged on as Jonesboro firefighters had issues getting water to fight the flames.

The fire broke out at a home on Hawk Cove on Friday evening. Neighbors in the area stood by and hoped for the best.

“The front door, flames were jumping out of it,” said neighbor Sammie Lewis. “So, I ran and got my neighbor to see if there was anything we could do.”

The one thing that was missing: Water.

“The water supply is not as good as it would be here closer to town,” assistant fire chief Marty Hamrick said.

He said water in the area had been an issue for some time.

The nearest fire hydrant to Hawk Cove was several hundred yards away, making it difficult for crews to do their job.

“So it took us a little bit to get that established to get positive water on the fire,” Hamrick said.

Neighbors in the area said this shows how important it is to have even a single fire hydrant in all areas of their neighborhood.

Hamrick added the fire was kind of remote from where their station was, so it caused a delay in firefighters getting there.

The fire is currently under investigation.

