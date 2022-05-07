Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Water worries: Lack of fire hydrants delay afternoon fire response

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An out-of-control fire raged on as Jonesboro firefighters had issues getting water to fight the flames.

The fire broke out at a home on Hawk Cove on Friday evening. Neighbors in the area stood by and hoped for the best.

“The front door, flames were jumping out of it,” said neighbor Sammie Lewis. “So, I ran and got my neighbor to see if there was anything we could do.”

The one thing that was missing: Water.

“The water supply is not as good as it would be here closer to town,” assistant fire chief Marty Hamrick said.

He said water in the area had been an issue for some time.

The nearest fire hydrant to Hawk Cove was several hundred yards away, making it difficult for crews to do their job.

“So it took us a little bit to get that established to get positive water on the fire,” Hamrick said.

Neighbors in the area said this shows how important it is to have even a single fire hydrant in all areas of their neighborhood.

Hamrick added the fire was kind of remote from where their station was, so it caused a delay in firefighters getting there.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

3A 2 Regional baseball
2022 3A 2 Baseball Regional: Pangburn beats Gosnell 4-2
Lady Bulldogs clinch state tournament spot
2022 3A 2 Softball Regional: Bald Knob beats Gosnell 5-0
Lady Colts clinch state tournament spot
2022 3A 2 Softball Regional: Rivercrest beats Harding Academy
Wildcats clinch state tournament spot
2022 3A 2 Baseball Regional: Harding Academy beats Rivercrest
Manila baseball coach
2022 3A 2 Baseball Regional: Manila head coach Zach Birmingham on quarterfinal win