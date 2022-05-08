Energy Alert
A-State holds Spring commencement, awards honorary doctorate to Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash (left) receives honorary doctorate from Chancellor Kelly Damphousse
Rosanne Cash (left) receives honorary doctorate from Chancellor Kelly Damphousse(Source: Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University held its 2022 spring graduation ceremony on Saturday, and with many students looking forward to new opportunities, there was another honor held at the event.

The university awarded Grammy award winner Rosanne Cash with an honorary doctorate degree.

The Board of Trustees voted in March 2020 to award the doctorate to Cash that year, but according to a news release, the presentation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with deep gratitude that I accept this honor and the beautiful acknowledgment that goes with it that I am an ancestral daughter of Arkansas,” said Cash as she addressed the graduates and the audience in Centennial Stadium.

She went on to relay a brief history of the Cash family’s life in Northeast Arkansas and her commitment to the resurrection of the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess.

“This ongoing program is close to my heart, not because it’s about fame or icon status but about my dad’s humanity, his formation as a man and an artist, about the people I come from, and the music and the American significance of this New Deal Era resettlement colony,” Cash said.

She told the graduating class, “You are the bell that rings from the future.”

From all of us at Region 8 News, we wish the graduating class of Spring 2022 the best of luck in their future endeavors!

You can watch the entire commencement here.

