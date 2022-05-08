Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns people of moving scams

According to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams have increased during the pandemic.
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Moving into new homes can be exciting but also a hassle and even dangerous.

According to the Better Business Bureau moving scams have increased during the pandemic.

“This is like a big thing that started happening over the last couple of years. So, there’s like a 30% increase of movies scams,” Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau said.

She said there is no way of knowing how often scams like these happen, but she shared people are losing more money out of their pockets because of it.

“The monetary loss has increased 216% Since 2020, so people are losing a lot more money with these scams and stuff. So, it’s definitely it’s a big deal,” Quick said.

She calls the steps of preventing these scams simple.

“Whenever you’re looking at a company’s website is if there’s no address or information about the mover’s registration insurance address. It’s a sign that they may not possess the proper policies to protect the consumers belongings,” Quick said.

Additionally, Quick said if a third-party company offers a price over the phone before conducting an onsite inspection, it could be a scam.

“Also be wary of unusual requests. So, this is a red flag. If a member asked for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be an indication of a fraudulent business. And what are good alternatives,” Quick said.

Quick warns people to research before deciding on any moving company.

“Look at the reviews and the complaints of the company that you’re renting the trucks from to see if anybody’s had any issues with those as well,” Quick said.

If you have been a victim of a moving scam, Quick recommends you report the incident to your local police.

For more tips you can visit BBB.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams have increased during the pandemic.
BBB: Be aware of moving scams
Arkansas State basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 60: Casey Stanley returns, Virginia guard Annaliese Griffin commits to women's hoops
Lady Southerners clinch state tournament spot
2022 4A East Softball Regional: Southside beats Wynne
Redskins fall in regional tournament
2022 4A East Baseball Regional: Pocahontas falls to Robinson