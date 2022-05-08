Fundraiser lets people explore the skies of Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the sun out and about, it was a great opportunity to serve the Lord through aviation.

The Arkansas Pilots of Christ held their 11th annual Flights for Christ fundraiser on Saturday.

For just $25, people of all ages flew around Greene County, seeing everyday sights right from the sky.

President Lance Winn said watching the experience was great fun.

“We get a lot of kids that are flying for the first time,” he said. “The first trip that I made, I had a little boy that was wanting to go upside down, but unfortunately, we couldn’t honor that request.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward trips for people who have special needs, such as cancer treatments or hospital visits.

Winn added they raise enough money each year to cover at least 25 trips.

