Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fundraiser lets people explore the skies of Greene County

The Arkansas Pilots of Christ held their 11th annual Flights for Christ fundraiser on Saturday.
The Arkansas Pilots of Christ held their 11th annual Flights for Christ fundraiser on Saturday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the sun out and about, it was a great opportunity to serve the Lord through aviation.

The Arkansas Pilots of Christ held their 11th annual Flights for Christ fundraiser on Saturday.

For just $25, people of all ages flew around Greene County, seeing everyday sights right from the sky.

President Lance Winn said watching the experience was great fun.

“We get a lot of kids that are flying for the first time,” he said. “The first trip that I made, I had a little boy that was wanting to go upside down, but unfortunately, we couldn’t honor that request.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward trips for people who have special needs, such as cancer treatments or hospital visits.

Winn added they raise enough money each year to cover at least 25 trips.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

24 vendors were present, all selling locally-made crafts, homegrown produce, and fresh meat to...
Farmer’s market season begins in Greene County
-An 89-year-old woman died Friday when police say the vehicle she was riding pulled into the...
Elderly woman killed in crash
Chandler Ann Wall died on Thursday, May 5 at her home surrounded by her family.
7-year-old with heart disease dies
The grand opening featured food, speeches, and a shooting demonstration from Brookland High...
Shooting sports complex holds grand opening