First 90s of the Year This Week?

May 9th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our small streak of dry weather grows a little bit larger this week. Rain isn’t expected until high pressure moves out later this week. Until then, we get a little warmer and a little more humid each day. You’ll start to notice the humidity more as we head towards the end of the day. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s. 90s become possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We’ll be within a degree or two of record highs. A very wet ground may keep us from tying or breaking those records. High pressure starts to move away from us as we head into the weekend dropping temperatures a bit. A front this weekend may increase rain chances for us. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible before then as high pressure moves away from us. Stay cool this week! Our bodies aren’t adjusted to our typical summer weather just yet.

