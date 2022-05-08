“It’s a tragedy for our neighborhood”: Neighbors upset after deadly fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A neighborhood is in mourning after a house fire left one person dead Friday evening.

Neighbors hoped for the best as they stood outside watching the big red flames take over the house.

“It’s a tragedy for their family, and it’s a tragedy for our neighborhood,” Mike Willcockson said.

Willcockson and another neighbor Sammie Lewis attempted to save the victim from the house fire when it first started, but they did not have any luck with getting them out.

“The smoke was just too heavy,” Lewis said. “The fire marshals instructed us that we did the safest thing that we could possibly do.”

Both men wished they could have found the person in time, so they would not have “had to suffer.”

Lewis added the rescue efforts showed how much of a tight-knit community they try to be.

“If we don’t see each other in a couple of days, we can expect a phone call from one of the other ones just to find out where they are and how they’re doing just to make sure everybody’s okay,” he said.

Lewis and Willcockson said they plan to help the family get through a hard time.

This is what’s left after last night. I’m speaking with neighbors after finding out the tragic news. https://t.co/PWPY75RgIi pic.twitter.com/9yEm8ZeAEv — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) May 7, 2022

