Woman found shot dead in home, police investigate

CLARENDON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clarendon Police Department has requested Arkansas State Police to investigate after a woman was found shot to death in a home.

A news release said Lilee Smith, 26, was found by a family member at a home in the 400 block of Guydon Street in Clarendon Saturday.

Agents believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night.

The state medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine the cause and time of Smith’s death.

Arkansas State Police are searching for a suspect at this time.

