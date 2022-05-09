A-State baseball swept at South Alabama

A ninth-inning rally fell short on Sunday for the Arkansas State baseball team, which dropped a hard-fought 9-7 decision in the final game of a three-game series at South Alabama at Eddie Stanky Field.

A-State (10-32, 5-18 SBC) had the tying run on base with nobody out in the top of the ninth, but a double play and strikeout ended the threat and helped the Jaguars (27-19, 13-11) to the series sweep.

Tristen Jamison went a career-best 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and an RBI, while Jaylon Deshazier went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Daedrick Cail drove in a team-high three runs on a fourth-inning double. The Red Wolves totaled a dozen hits – four for extra bases.

Brandon Anderson (1-6) took the loss, working 1 1/3 innings of relief for starter Carter Holt, who pitched 3 2/3 innings. Tyler Jeans hurled the final three frames, allowing two runs on four hits.

Six players registered multiple hits for South Alabama, which tallied 16 hits in the win. Miles Simington and Landon Jordan each recorded three hits, with Simington scoring three times. Hunter Stokes plated three runs on two hits, while Will Turner drove in three with a pair of hits.

Walker Johnson (3-2) earned the win, pitching 2 2/3 innings of relief as one of seven Jaguars pitchers in the ballgame. Stokes tossed the last 1 1/3 innings to earn his first career save.

Turner gave the Jaguars an early one-run lead with a first-inning homer, but the Red Wolves responded in the top of the second on an RBI single by Jacob Hager that scored Jamison. USA reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Cameron Tissue. South Alabama scored at least one run in the first seven innings.

A sacrifice fly by Stokes drove in Simington in the bottom of the third to push the Jaguars’ lead up to 3-1, but A-State put together a four-run top of the fourth to take the lead.

Deshazier led off the inning by smacking a solo homer to center field – his first round-tripper of the year to put the Scarlet and Black on the board. With two outs in the frame and the bases loaded, Cail roped a 0-1 pitch down the left field line to unload them and give A-State a 5-3 advantage.

The Jaguars knotted it up at 5-5 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Jordan and Stokes. A two-run homer by Carter Sanford in the fifth inning put the Jaguars ahead for good before Stokes drove in another run with a base hit in the sixth to make it 8-5.

The Red Wolves clawed back to make it a one-run deficit in the top of the seventh when Deshazier doubled home Brandon Hager before crossing home on a Jamison single. South Alabama added its final run in the bottom of the inning when Turner plated Tissue with a base hit.

A-State had runners in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings, including the potential go-ahead run at the plate with no outs, but could not push them across against Stokes.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, traveling to the Bluff City to take on Memphis. The game will appear on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

