Arkansas softball closes regular season with ninth straight conference series win

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
No. 5 Arkansas’ bats were hotter than the Texas heat as the Hogs homered four times to cruise to a 9-5 win against Texas A&M and clinch its ninth-consecutive series victory Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

The Razorbacks finish the regular season 41-9 and 19-5 in conference action with the program’s first outright SEC title.  The Razorbacks won all eight conference series during the 2022 season.

Arkansas increased its home run count to 100 after Hannah Gammill, Spencer Prigge, Danielle Gibson and Linnie Malkin went yard in Sunday’s rubber match. Gibson sparked Arkansas’ offense, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a home run. Senior KB Sides pounded two base hits. Taylor Ellsworth and Audrie LaValley each reached on singles.

Junior RHP Chenise Delce (15-2) made the start and picked up the win. Delce clocked in four innings and issued six strikeouts. The Oklahoma City, Okla., product surrendered four hits to the Aggies before senior RHP Mary Haff (17-4) shut the door in the game’s final three frames. Haff seized just one hit and struck out two to come up with her second save of the season. Haff entered the game in the fifth and worked out of a zero-out, bases-loaded jam after forcing three groundouts.

How It Happened

Gibson broke the game open in the first on an RBI single to left to score McEwen from second. Gammill followed with a two-run shot to left, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Prigge jacked a two-run homer to right to put the Hogs ahead 5-0 in the second frame.

Texas A&M put a run on the board in the bottom frame to curtail the Hog lead to 5-1.

The Aggies cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth, but the Razorbacks responded in an action-packed top of fifth.

Gibson hammered her second home run in as many days, this time a three-run shot, to increase the lead to 8-4. A few at-bats later, Malkin flew a solo home run to push the lead to 9-4.

The Aggies were able to scrap together a run in the fifth, but Haff was able to shut the door and toss two scoreless frames to finalize the Razorback win.

Hog Highlights

  • Spencer Prigge hit her second career home run
  • Hannah Gammill tallied her 19th home run of the season
  • Danielle Gibson recorded her 18th home run of the season
  • Linnie Malkin registered her 18th home run of the season
  • Arkansas homered four times in back-to-back games
  • The Hogs clinched the program’s first series win against Texas A&M
  • The Razorbacks hit their 100th home run of the season
  • Arkansas ties the program record for most SEC wins (19)

Up Next

Arkansas enters the 2022 SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla., as the No. 1 overall seed and will play the winner of Georgia/Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game will be available on SEC Network.

