“Double Whammy:” Gas, diesel prices jump significantly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Analysts say motorists can expect a “double whammy” to their pocketbooks as gas and diesel prices shoot up.

Arkansas motorists paid out nearly 13 cents a gallon more for gasoline last week than they did the previous week.

GasBuddy.com surveyed 1,826 stations in the state and found that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 12.8 cents in the last week to $3.90. That’s 19.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.20 more than last year.

The national average price of gasoline rose 13.6 cents a gallon to $4.31.

Those who use diesel also saw significant jumps in the last week. The national average price for a gallon rose 22.6 cents to $5.518.

“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”

