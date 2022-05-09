Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Early voting begins for Arkansas primary and judicial races

Early voting began Monday for Arkansas’ primary election, which features crowded races for a...
Early voting began Monday for Arkansas’ primary election, which features crowded races for a Senate seat and some of the state’s top offices. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KAIT) — Early voting began Monday for Arkansas’ primary election, which features crowded races for a Senate seat and some of the state’s top offices.

Voters can begin casting ballots early for the May 24 election, which will also include nonpartisan races for state Supreme Court and other judicial seats.

The top races include Republican Sen. John Boozman’ s reelection bid. The two-term senator has the backing of former President Donald Trump, the state’s top Republicans and groups like the National Rifle Association. But he faces a challenge from former NFL player Jake Bequette, conservative activist Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis. Natalie James, Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster are seeking the Democratic nomination.

The election also features open primaries for the governor’s office. Sarah Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary, is running against former talk radio host Doc Washburn for the Republican nomination. Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and Jay Martin are running for the Democratic nomination.

Other crowded primaries include the six-candidate race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Two of the state’s Supreme Court justices also face challenges in the nonpartisan race for their seats.

Click here for races in your county.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press and KAIT-TV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The fight for women's abortion rights continued Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro
Abortion rights protest held Mother’s Day
Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance
Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at...
Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats