Fallen classmates honored during graduation

By Monae Stevens, Imani Williams and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three empty seats sat at the Riverside High School graduation, honoring classmates who died over the last twelve years.

The students’ families said it was like their loved ones were there in spirit.

“They will never be forgotten,” Shannon Kelums said.

A tribute to the fallen.

“They had three roses there, and they had three seats open, and I think that’s when it was unreal,” Shelby Gilley said.

Sunday, May 1 would have been the day Riverside students J.J. Manis, Slade Gilley, and Bailey Kelems would graduate high school.

Gilley’s sister attended graduation in his honor.

“Even though he got on my nerves, I will say I love him to death, and I would have traded him for anything,” Gilley said. Slade Gilley died in a house explosion while still in elementary school; months after his death came another.

Bailey Kelems died while getting cancer treatment at a hospital.

“Bailey was an inspiration.”

Kelems’s father, Shannon Kelums, said he knew she was at her graduation in spirit.

“You could just feel the energy in the room. Not just Bailey, but the other two children also,” Kelums said.

Manis died in September after a car crash.

Three students who are loved and dearly missed by their classmates now have special places at each school where they will be remembered.

“It shows them to live life to the fullest, and without God, you can’t do anything,” Roxanne Gilley said.

Slade Gilley’s memorial bench is on the playground at Riverside West Elementary,

Bailey Kelem’s memorial bench is on the Riverside East playground, and J.J. Manis’s bench is on the high school patio.

