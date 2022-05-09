90s Expected Today

Our small streak of dry weather grows a little bit larger this week. Rain isn’t expected until high pressure moves out later this week. Until then, we get a little warmer and a little more humid each day. Highs today start to hit the low 90s with 90s continuing Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be within a degree or two of record highs. A very wet ground may keep us from tying or breaking those records. High pressure starts to move away from us as we head into the weekend dropping temperatures a bit. A front this weekend may increase rain chances for us. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible before then as high pressure starts to break down. Stay cool this week! Our bodies aren’t adjusted to the 90s and humidity just yet.

