90s Expected Today

May 10th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our small streak of dry weather grows a little bit larger this week. Rain isn’t expected until high pressure moves out later this week. Until then, we get a little warmer and a little more humid each day. Highs today start to hit the low 90s with 90s continuing Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be within a degree or two of record highs. A very wet ground may keep us from tying or breaking those records. High pressure starts to move away from us as we head into the weekend dropping temperatures a bit. A front this weekend may increase rain chances for us. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible before then as high pressure starts to break down. Stay cool this week! Our bodies aren’t adjusted to the 90s and humidity just yet.

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (5/9)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Ryan' Sunday 5PM Forecast (5/8/2022)
