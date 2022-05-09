Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams catches game-winning TD in week four of USFL action
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week four of the USFL just wrapped up, and several Arkansas State standouts continue to shine.
WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 9 targets, 6 receptions, 101 yards (game-high), TD
- The Jonesboro High alum set a season-high in receptions and yards, while catching his first touchdown of the season, a game-winning score with 10 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
- In the same New Orleans/Houston game, Odom continued his fine start to the season with a sack and a forced fumble.
S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 5 tackles
WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 9 yards
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.