Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams catches game-winning TD in week four of USFL action

USFL
USFL(WBRC)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week four of the USFL just wrapped up, and several Arkansas State standouts continue to shine.

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 9 targets, 6 receptions, 101 yards (game-high), TD

  • The Jonesboro High alum set a season-high in receptions and yards, while catching his first touchdown of the season, a game-winning score with 10 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

  • In the same New Orleans/Houston game, Odom continued his fine start to the season with a sack and a forced fumble.

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 5 tackles

WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 9 yards

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Arkansas softball closes regular season with ninth straight conference series win
Red Wolves celebrate Wednesday as Olivia Schmidt earns NCAA regional bid
Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt selected as individual qualifier for NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals
The A-State golfer tees off in the NCAA Regionals tomorrow.
Olivia Schmidt Tees Off in NCAA Regional Monday
Arkansas baseball logo
No. 3 Arkansas baseball wins series at No. 18 Auburn