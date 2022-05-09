Energy Alert
Low early voting turnout expected in Craighead County

By Chase Gage
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting is underway for the 2022 Preferential Primary Election in Arkansas, but turnout may not be what some expect in Northeast Arkansas’ most populated county.

While some voters in Craighead County have already made their way to the polls, Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said she doesn’t expect a high turnout for early voting.

Despite the doubts, she does remain hopeful for what’s to come.

“We would love to see 100 percent turnout. In the last non-presidential election, we ran about 3,000 in early voting, so we’d love to see that again. During the last Presidential Election, we did about 25,000. So there’s a big difference,” Clack said.

You can find out where you can vote or who is running by visiting our Vote 2022 page.

Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day will be on May 24.

