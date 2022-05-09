Lyon baseball wins first AMC Tournament Championship since 2017

The Lyon Scots are the 2022 American Midwest Conference champions after defeating the Columbia Cougars 11-2 on Saturday night at Maryville University.

It was the first time since Tony Roepke has been managing the Scots that the team has won the regular season and the AMC tournament championship.

The Scots (36-20) banged out 12 hits in the win, while holding Columbia to one earned run and scattered nine hits and struck out 12 batters.

Alec White singled in Troy Strack for the first run of the game and Aaron Hurd singled to bring in White for a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Strack reached first on a throwing error and Logan Doody scored. C.C. Burrup advanced to second on a wild pitch that Strack scored from third on, then White singled to center field to score Burrup to give Lyon College a 5-0 lead.

Columbia got two runs in the top of the third, but the Scots put the game away in the seventh and eighth innings. Strack doubled in Doan and Zach Ellis for a 7-2 lead, then in the eighth, Hurd reached second on a throwing error that scored Hakeem Yatim. Chirs lara scored Ellis on a hit and Evan Hylek singled to bring in Derek Underwood. Doody ended the game with a double to left field to bring in Kaden Doan.

The Scots advance to the NAIA National tournament. The selection show will take place Thursday, May 12. The first round begins May 16.

