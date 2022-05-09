Projects to revitalize downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - From new garbage cans to upgrades to their looks, the city of Paragould is not only hoping to attract more people, but they are also looking to attract new businesses.

Miranda Reynold, director of Main Street Paragould, said it’s an exciting time downtown with the growth they have seen.

“So as far as economic development goes and new businesses, so many are either expanding or opening in downtown,” she said. “We have a lot happening this year, so far we have had a few boutiques and a couple of restaurants open.”

New restaurants include 1812 pizza, which will open at the end of the month, and Twisted Goose, a local food truck that will move into a downtown space.

Jane Alexander owns on business downtown, and she said getting people to hang out on Pruett Street would be great for every business.

“So all of it is just a win for everyone,” she said. “We want people to come down and enjoy the downtown atmosphere again like it was years ago.”

The city is also opening different businesses like a beauty bar and a massage therapist, as Reynolds said whenever a space is open, someone is eager to fill it.

Reynolds added going forward, she hopes to continue hosting different events to show off the town to tourists and visitors alike.

