Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Projects to revitalize downtown Paragould

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - From new garbage cans to upgrades to their looks, the city of Paragould is not only hoping to attract more people, but they are also looking to attract new businesses.

Miranda Reynold, director of Main Street Paragould, said it’s an exciting time downtown with the growth they have seen.

“So as far as economic development goes and new businesses, so many are either expanding or opening in downtown,” she said. “We have a lot happening this year, so far we have had a few boutiques and a couple of restaurants open.”

New restaurants include 1812 pizza, which will open at the end of the month, and Twisted Goose, a local food truck that will move into a downtown space.

Jane Alexander owns on business downtown, and she said getting people to hang out on Pruett Street would be great for every business.

“So all of it is just a win for everyone,” she said. “We want people to come down and enjoy the downtown atmosphere again like it was years ago.”

The city is also opening different businesses like a beauty bar and a massage therapist, as Reynolds said whenever a space is open, someone is eager to fill it.

Reynolds added going forward, she hopes to continue hosting different events to show off the town to tourists and visitors alike.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Contractor crews used heavy equipment to clean up a large trash pile in the Mark Twain National...
About 16 tons of illegally dumped trash removed from national forest land in southeast Mo.
Grammy Award-winning singer Zach Williams will perform in concert later this year in Arkansas.
Zach Williams concert set for November
The fight for women's abortion rights continued Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro
Abortion rights protest held Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 1 would have been the day Riverside students Slade Gilley, Bailey Kelems, and J.J....
Fallen classmates honored during graduation