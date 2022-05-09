Energy Alert
Protest over abortion rights held on Mother’s Day

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of protestors hit the streets on Mother’s Day in Jonesboro fighting to maintain women’s abortion rights.

The anger comes after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document indicated a possible overturn of Roe v. Wade.

At least 20 people lined up at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue holding up signs and chanting “my body, my choice”.

Ali Conn, a healthcare provider, said she came out to support her right to choose and advocate for her patients’ health.

“A lot of people haven’t been faced with a decision of giving birth to a child with major anomalies that would never survive outside the womb,” Conn said.

Conn added lawmakers should not be a part of a decision concerning women’s health, saying it should be between the “healthcare provider and yourself.”

Parents also showed with their children in support of abortion rights.

Rosemary Heyl, a wife, and a mother of two said women should be allowed to have children by choice and not by force.

“A woman’s place in society is entirely determined upon whether or not she has a choice,” Heyl said.

Heyl added if banning abortion is about protecting unborn babies, women should be allowed access to better healthcare and “quality maternity leave” so they can bond with their babies.

Heyl’s husband, Kiersten, was one of several males that showed up to the protest in support of women’s abortion rights.

“There isn’t anyone regulating my body,” he said, “Why should someone regulate theirs?”

None of the protestors were met with major pushback from people who opposed it.

