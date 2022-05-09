Energy Alert
Teen flown to St. Louis hospital following dirt bike crash

A 16-year-old boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital Sunday night after wrecking his dirt bike.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital Sunday night after crashing his dirt bike.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on County Road U-5, three miles north of Current View in Ripley County.

According to the crash report, the Doniphan teen was northbound when his 2013 Honda CRF slid on gravel, throwing him from the cycle.

A helicopter flew the boy to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

