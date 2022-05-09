Zach Williams concert set for November

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Grammy Award-winning singer Zach Williams will perform in concert later this year in Arkansas.

Williams, along with special guest Ben Fuller, will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

According to Monday’s news release, the concert will feature a “night of music and ministry that will fill your heart.”

Ticket prices range from $23.75 to $199.75 for VIP tickets. There is a 9-ticket limit per household. Groups of 10 or more should email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

