28,000+ pounds of medications collected on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With over 6% of Americans over the age of 12 abusing prescriptions every year, some are doing their part to save lives.

126 law enforcement agencies participated in the 23rd Arkansas Drug Take Back Day on April 30, and within four hours, they were able to collect 28,480 pounds of medications.

Among some of the law enforcement agencies that had the most collections was the Jonesboro Police Department. They were able to collect 697 pounds of medications, according to a news release.

“We are grateful for everyone who participated across the state for another successful event that will save countless lives,” said Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane. “The continuous success is due to dedicated Arkansans and our partnerships. Please don’t forget that if you missed this event, we have permanent drop boxes throughout Arkansas were the expired and unneeded medications can be properly disposed.”

There is 268 permanent Drug Take Back drop boxes in Arkansas. You can view the locations by clicking here.

