A-State’s Schmidt sinks hole-in-one, T7th after first round of NCAA Regionals

Highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 13, Arkansas State women’s golf junior Olivia Schmidt turned in an even-par 72 and is tied for seventh following the first round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

“This is a really tough golf course, but I had a lot of fun out here today,” said Schmidt. “This course can frustrate you quickly, but it’s a blessing to be out here so it’s hard to complain. Overall, I played pretty well today, but I know I can play better over these next two days.”

Schmidt, among six individual qualifiers in the field, posted the ace on the par-3 13th hole, a birdie on the last, 13 pars and three bogeys over the first 18 holes. Following two bogeys over the first four holes, Schmidt went to the par-3 fifth looking to get on a role. The tee shot ended up rolling off the green and into the hazard, but came up short of water allowing Schmidt to play the lie. Schmidt was able to get her second shot within four feet of the pin and converted the par, the first of eight-straight pars.

“On No. 5, I was basically in the water so it was essential to get that up-and-down,” said Schmidt. “Another big up-and-down was on No. 9 to make the turn at 2-over. The front nine here is a monster and the greens are huge, so to make the turn at 2-over was a big deal to me.”

Making the turn at 2-over par, Schmidt added pars on holes 10-12 to step to the tee box on the par-3, 190-yard 13th hole. Choosing the 4-hybrid from her bag, Schmidt aimed at the center of the green to let the slope do the work for her. The slope did the work as the ball rolled 20-feet and into the pin for the ace. It marked the third competitive ace in Seminole Legacy Golf Club history.

“No. 13 is eight yards downhill, a little downwind so it was playing about 200 yards today with the pin back right,” Schmidt said. “The greens are really ungulated so I had to hit it to the middle or a little left where the slope is. I said I was going to hit it 180 yards, saw it hit and take a little bounce to the left and then it used the slope and rolled in which is insane. This feeling to hit a hole-in-one at this event, on my birthday, is a pretty special feeling.”

Following the emotional high of the ace, Schmidt remained focused and parred the next three holes to remain even-par going to the final two tests of the day. After a bogey on No. 17, Schmidt was within eight feet on the last to setup a birdie try on the second-hardest hole on the course Monday. No. 18 played +0.48 on the day, but Schmidt rolled in the birdie for the even-par 72 round, her program-record 19th par or better round on the season.

“I think shooting par round on this golf course is amazing for Olivia,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “She made several saves and putted well despite not striking the ball the way she wanted. Overall, golf is a reward sport sometimes and that was her day today. She topped off her round with the hole-in-one, but using the 5-iron on 18 and finishing off with a birdie was impressive too.”

Schmidt tees off the second round at 8:55 a.m. (ET) Tuesday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

