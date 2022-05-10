Energy Alert
Arkansas honors law enforcement officers who died during pandemic

The names of officers who lost their lives during the pandemic are etched forever in the Arkansas Law Enforcement memorial outside the state capitol building.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Fourteen rings of the bell. Those rings signify 14 Arkansas officers who lost their lives over the last two years.

Now those names are etched forever in the Arkansas Law Enforcement memorial outside the state capitol building.

“This is a great honor for us for our son to be written down on those memorials along with the other officers that lost their lives,” Edgar Moore told content partner KARK.

Edgar and Rebecca Moore’s son, Chandler, worked as an Arkansas Highway Patrol officer until a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia took his life last September.

Chandler’s sister, Mary-Lynn Leslie, carried a photo of her brother to honor him.

“Every day is a battle,” she told KARK. “That was when he graduated.”

The photo was brought for one specific reason.

“So, he could be here too. So, he could see everybody and what they were doing for him,” Mary-Lynn continued.

COVID-19 also took the life of Sheridan police officer Shane Green, who passed away last August.

Officer Ken Wicker was Green’s partner for 22 years, and now their bond is forever represented by a pin.

“When you lose that person so suddenly and unexpectedly, it just doesn’t feel right,” he said. “He knew what the job was, he knew what he wanted to do, and he fulfilled every aspect of it. For us still, here we carry that torch.”

A flame continues to burn bright, even as those are still trying to find peace after losing a loved one.

“All I can say is that would help is that God has to be in your heart, and he’s the only one that can give you peace,” Edgar said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

